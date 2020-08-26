NeGD and MeitY sign MOU with CSCs to facilitate delivery of UMANG services

With an objective to realise Digital India's vision of "Power to Empower" and to enable Digital Inclusion across the length and breadth of India, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has signed an MOU with CSC (Common Service Center) e-Governance Services India Limited on August 26, 2020, to facilitate the delivery of UMANG services at CSCs, in an assisted mode, thereby making services on UMANG app available to citizens through the network of3.75 lakh CSCs. The CSC operators Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will enable citizens to avail e-Governance services of 140 Departments through the UMANG App. This will benefit those citizens who either do not have access to smartphones or are not comfortable accessing App-based e-services on their own. For the masses, this will not only enhance access to government services significantly but also expand the gamut of services that VLEs offer citizens, thereby increasing their income and viability. All these UMANG services are being enabled on CSCs without any additional cost and NeGD is making all services available to CSCs at zero cost.

Common Services Centres or CSCs, set up under the CSC Scheme of MeitY, are a strategic cornerstone of the Digital India programme and key access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages in India. UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance) is the common unified platform for delivery of services of various Government Departments through the mobile platform. This invaluable synergy between UMANG and CSCs will make available over 1000+services from 140 departments on the UMANG platform to CSCs. This will be of great advantage to the 140 departments connected on UMANG platform too, as their services will be delivered in an assisted mode now, in one go, without incurring any cost.

UMANG was developed by National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics & IT. It was dedicated to the Nation on November 23, 2017, by our Hon'ble Prime Minister. Within a short period of its successful implementation, the mobile app attained four illustrious awards including 'Best m-Government service' award at the 6th World Government Summit held at Dubai, UAE in Feb 2018. The aim to develop UMANG has been to facilitate ease of access to major Government services for citizens from a single mobile app.

The UMANG Mobile app is available on Android, iOS, all web browsers platforms and select 57 services on KaiOS (available on Jio feature phones). The app can be downloaded by giving a missed call on 97183-97183 or by clicking on https://web.umang.gov.in/uaw/i/v/ref. UMANG has reached a level of more than 3.12 Crore downloads, with 2.05 Crore registered users while maintaining an average Play Store rating of ~4 from more than 100K users. Presently 1,011 services (294 from Central, 441 from State departments, 276 from Bill payments), from 70 Central departments, 71 State departments from 26 States are available on UMANG and the count is galloping ahead! UMANG has so far seen about 100 Crore service transactions and about 200 Crore Hits.

This significant alliance of UMANG and CSCs will empower the lakhs of citizens in our country, especially during these unprecedented times, ensuring ease, convenience, and security.

(With Inputs from PIB)