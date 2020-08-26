Man killed over love affair in Nagpur district; four held

Left Menu
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:20 IST
Nagpur, Aug 26 (PTI A 22-year-old man has been killed by ten persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur district over his affair with a woman from a village, police said on Wednesday, adding that four accused have been arrested. The accused intercepted the motorcycle of the victim, Mohib Khan, on Tuesday afternoon near Walni village and attacked him with baseball bats and rods, an officer said.

Khan died in a hospital on Tuesday night. The deceased, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, used to work in Walni village with his brother-in-law, he said.

He said father of the woman with whom Khan was in relationship is a history-sheeter. While four accused have been arrested, a hunt is on to trace others, the official said, adding that all the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and other charges.

