120 interns to get hands-on experience in solving cyber crimes with Noida police

In a novel initiative, the district police had announced this programme on Independence Day to offer an opportunity to young people to work with the police and learn the nuances of solving complex cyber crimes.

Updated: 26-08-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:01 IST
Around 120 candidates have been selected from across India for an internship with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police where they will get a hands-on experience in working on cyber crime, officials said on Wednesday. Around 700 candidates had applied for the internship with the Cyber Cell of the district police where they would be supervised by experts from Microsoft and Tech Mahindra among others, the officials said.

"Around 700 candidates from across the country applied for the internship but only around 120 candidates have been shortlisted for the two-month programme beginning from September 7," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. In a novel initiative, the district police had announced this programme on Independence Day to offer an opportunity to young people to work with the police and learn the nuances of solving complex cyber crimes. The selected candidates will get a hands-on experience in working on bank fraud, online crimes, social media and hacking cases besides blackmailing and extortion matters, the police said.

"Many of the selected students are based outside Delhi NCR, therefore we plan to have both online and offline modes of internship to cater to all these brilliant minds," the police said..

