NITI Aayog to launch NDC-TIA India component

NITI Aayog will virtually launch the India Component of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)-Transport Initiative for Asia (TIA) on Thursday. An official release said that the event will inform the transport, energy, and climate stakeholders in India about planned project activities for the upcoming year.

It will also offer the opportunity to provide input about India's transport challenges and how they relate to CO2 reduction ambitions. The discussion will help focus the programme further on India's specific needs and circumstances, the release said.

With the aim to promote a comprehensive approach to decarbonize transport in India, Vietnam, and China, NDC-TIA is a joint programme, supported by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) of the German Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) and implemented by a consortium of seven organisations. GIZ Director, Division South Asia, Corinna Kusel, and Deputy Ambassador German Embassy, Stephan Grabherr, will open the event at 6 pm

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, will deliver the keynote address, followed by a special address by Dr Young Tae Kim, Secretary General, International Transport Forum (ITF). (ANI)