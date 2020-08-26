Three conmen held in Uttarakhand
The arrested trio--Ashwini Kumar, Vinod Rai and Prashant Sangal--used to introduce themselves as representatives of a reputed telecom company and ask people to deposit large amount of money into an account to get broadcasting Wireless Smart Boxes from the firm, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Dilip Singh Kunwar said. According to police, the trio along with three other accomplices, who are still at large, cheated people in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to the tune of Rs 27 crore.PTI | Rudrapur | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:13 IST
Three members of an inter-state gang of frauds were on Wednesday arrested from Kashipur city of Uttarakhand for allegedly conning people to the tune of Rs 27 crore, police said. The arrested trio--Ashwini Kumar, Vinod Rai and Prashant Sangal--used to introduce themselves as representatives of a reputed telecom company and ask people to deposit large amount of money into an account to get broadcasting Wireless Smart Boxes from the firm, Udham Singh Nagar SSP Dilip Singh Kunwar said.
According to police, the trio along with three other accomplices, who are still at large, cheated people in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to the tune of Rs 27 crore. Investigation is on in the matter, Kunwar added.
