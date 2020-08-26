Antique idols worth Rs 35 crore seized in West Bengal

The Kolkata Customs on Wednesdayseized 25 antique idols valued at Rs 35.3 crore, which werebeing smuggled to Bangladesh

A senior customs official of the Preventive Wing saidacting on a tip-off, it searched a truck carrying paddy onthe night of August 23 and found the antiquities hiddeninside

The truck was intercepted in South Dinajpur district,he said.