Antique idols worth Rs 35 crore seized in West Bengal

Antique idols worth Rs 35 crore seized in West BengalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:42 IST
The Kolkata Customs on Wednesdayseized 25 antique idols valued at Rs 35.3 crore, which werebeing smuggled to Bangladesh
A senior customs official of the Preventive Wing saidacting on a tip-off, it searched a truck carrying paddy onthe night of August 23 and found the antiquities hiddeninside
The truck was intercepted in South Dinajpur district,he said.
