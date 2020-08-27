Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session

Accordingly, the government decided to include various digital entertainment activities along with other, which shall be included in the Act through an amendment, as per the Bill. To further amend the Haryana Lifts and Escalators Act, 2008, the Haryana Lifts and Escalators (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed, which would allow Emergency Rescue Devices in lifts which will give sufficient backup, in case of power breakdown, to land at the desired floor and keep it operating for at least 15 minutes.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:08 IST
Haryana Assembly passes 12 bills during brief Monsoon Session
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday passed 12 bills during its one-day Monsoon Session. The duration of the session had been curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus situation, with the state registering a sharp rise in cases recently. Eight legislators, including the chief minister, Speaker, and two ministers, tested positive for the disease just ahead of the session.

Majority of the bills were moved by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Health and Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij. The bills were passed over an hour after being tabled in the House, which was presided over by Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in the absence of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Among the bills which were passed include the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which amends the Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986. As per the bill, with a view to give a push to the economy, which has slumped due to lockdown amid COVID-19, the bill proposed to impose the Rural Development fee on ad-valorem basis, at the rate of one per cent of the sale-proceeds of fruits and vegetables bought or sold or brought for processing in the notified market area.

The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed to further amend the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, which would enable the government to conduct the first election of the newly-constituted corporation within a period of five years and six months, instead of the earlier five years. To further amend the Haryana Municipal Entertainment Duty Act, 2019, the Haryana Municipal Entertainment Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed.

As per the bill, the government observed that the scope of this Act required to be broadened considering various available means of entertainment via digital networking in present times, that is, cable operators, Direct to Home (DTH) operators, video parlors, pool parlors, and IPTV services. Accordingly, the government decided to include various digital entertainment activities along with other, which shall be included in the Act through an amendment, as per the Bill.

To further amend the Haryana Lifts and Escalators Act, 2008, the Haryana Lifts and Escalators (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed, which would allow Emergency Rescue Devices in lifts which will give sufficient backup, in case of power breakdown, to land at the desired floor and keep it operating for at least 15 minutes. The Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed to further amend the Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005.

The objective of making further amendment in the Haryana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005 is to enable the state to avail 2 per cent additional borrowing of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) amounting to Rs 17,172.64 crore over and above the prescribed limit of 3 per cent of the GSDP during the current financial year 2020-21, as per the Bill.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020