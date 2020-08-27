Left Menu
Kishan Reddy writes to Prasad, seeks increase in sanctioned strength of judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has written to Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging him to take a favourable decision for increasing the sanctioned number of judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 02:29 IST
Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy has written to Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging him to take a favourable decision for increasing the sanctioned number of judges in Telangana High Court from 24 to 42. The letter written on Wednesday said that state of Telangana was formed in 2014 and the High Court for the state located at Hyderabad had been sanctioned 24 judges.

"It is to inform that out of the total sanctioned number of judges, as of now only 14 judges are appointed and functioning including the Chief Justice in the High Court. Owing to the increasing number of fresh cases being filed there is corresponding increase in the pendency of cases in the High Court," it said. "The number pending cases is immense and considering the rate of filing of fresh cases, it is to bring to your kind knowledge that even if the High Court starts functioning with sanctioned number of judges still the number of sanctioned number of Judges won't suffice to clear the pending cases adding on further burden to the judicial system and also to the litigating public thereby leading to undue delay in disposal of cases and further addition of cases leading to spiral of pendency," the letter added.

Reddy said this will have a huge impact on the justice delivery system leading to clogging of cases and "cause hinderance in the deliverance of timely justice to people". "It is to bring to your kind information that the High Court as on date, has more than sufficient infrastructure to accommodate 46 to 48 Justices. Since the sanctioned number of judges in the High Court is not sufficient to clear the pending cases, it is requested to increase the sanctioned number of judges from the existing number of 24 to 42," the letter said.

Reddy urged the minister to look into the matter and "take a favourable decision which will help public at large as well as the members of legal fraternity". (ANI)

