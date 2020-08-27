Left Menu
People residing along river areas advised to stay alert following heavy rains in J-K's Rajouri district

People residing along with the river areas and in higher reaches in Rajouri district have been advised to stay alert following heavy rains in the region, said, Liaqat Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajouri.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:47 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri District continues to receive heavy rainfall. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

People residing along with the river areas and in higher reaches in Rajouri district have been advised to stay alert following heavy rains in the region, said, Liaqat Choudhary, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajouri. "We have made an announcement in the regions along with the river...especially in the areas near Tawi River like Thana Mandi, Rajouri district, Nowshera and Manja Kot. If rains lash a specific region, we will accordingly inform other regions to stay alert as the river flow may increase," said Choudhary.

Following heavy rains, an alert was issued by the police here and people have been advised not to move close to any water body. A press statement from Rajouri police read, "In view of heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours, most of the water bodies are heavily flooded. Keeping in view all this, an alert is issued and people are advised not to move close to any water body. Besides, in case of any emergency, people can contact the officers and helpline numbers of police across Rajouri district which are given below."

"SDPO Thanamandi - 9419170220 (For Darhal and Thanamandi), SDPO Manjakote - 7006548253 for Manjakote, Dy SP HQrs Rajouri - 7006108119 for Rajouri town and peripheral, SDPO Nowshera - 7889882440 for Nowshera subdivision area, DySP DAR Rajouri - 9419113171 for Kotranka subdivision, PCR Rajouri - 01962262515," the press statement read. Besides, any police officer of Police Post and Police Station level can be contacted by the public in case of any need while all the field officers are in regular touch with PRIs and village 'numberdars' to keep a close eye on the situation.

As per a weather advisory issued by the Meteorological Department in Jammu and Kashmir, "widespread moderate rainfall" is likely across J&K for 72 hours beginning Tuesday night. "Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected in Kashmir division on August 26, 27," the advisory said. "Scattered light to moderate rain is also expected in Ladakh during this period. The wet spell is likely to reduce the rainfall deficit witnessed in J&K and Ladakh this year."

The inclement weather "may lead to disruption of traffic on 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh National Highway, Mughal Road, and Sadhna Pass." (ANI)

