Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal: Stringent lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have remained closed in the state since late March when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown started. The restrictions were imposed on Thursday as part of the West Bengal government's decision to enforce bi-weekly total lockdown to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:35 IST
West Bengal: Stringent lockdown in Kolkata, violations reported in some districts

Normal life was affected in the city on Thursday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some districts. All public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, were closed due to the lockdown.

Flight operations in and out of the Kolkata international airport were suspended for the day, while long- distance trains were rescheduled. Ferry services through inland waterways were also suspended.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps are also allowed to remain open on the lockdown days. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes have remained closed in the state since late March when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown started.

The restrictions were imposed on Thursday as part of the West Bengal government's decision to enforce bi-weekly total lockdown to curb the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Streets in the city wore a deserted look as there was no vehicular movement due to the shutdown.

Overnight rain that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the eastern metropolis and most other places in south Bengal. Security has been tightened to enforce the lockdown and police personnel were seen patrolling major traffic intersections in Kolkata.

Violation of the shutdown norms was, however, witnessed in some districts where police personnel baton- charged the offenders. A total shutdown was earlier imposed in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 and August 5, 8, 20 and 21.

There will be a complete lockdown on August 31. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Wednesday announced the extension of closure of educational institutes till September 20 and complete lockdown across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12, saying coronavirus cases are rising in many places.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 2,964 on Wednesday after 55 people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin issued by the health department said. The state's coronavirus tally went up to 1,47,775 with 2,974 fresh cases, it added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House is mulling options to prevent airline furloughs

The White House is considering whether it can take action to prevent thousands of job losses in the airline industry a month before the election if it cannot reach a deal with Congress on a broader package of additional pandemic relief. Pre...

Death toll due to flash floods in Afghanistan rises to 110

Flash floods that broke out in several provinces of the country in the last 24 hours killed over 110 people and left 150 wounded. The death toll of victims due to the flood in the Parwan province stands at 85 and 110 wounded, according to l...

Saudi public prosecutor orders review of death sentences for three minors

The Saudi public prosecutor has ordered a review of death penalties issued against three individuals who committed crimes as minors, including the nephew of a prominent Shiite cleric whose execution sparked demonstrations in Saudi Arabia an...

AIFC and Football Coaches Australia sign MoU for development of game

The Association of Indian Football Coaches AIFC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Football Coaches Australia FCA to assist each other in development of football in the two countries. According to a statement issued by AIFC, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020