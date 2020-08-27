Left Menu
Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP: Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who was among those who wrote a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul, on Thursday alleged that party leader Jitin Prasada is being targeted in Uttar Pradesh and termed it as "unfortunate".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:46 IST
Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being targeted in UP: Kapil Sibal

Prasada, a former union minister, was among the signatories to the letter that sought an active and full-time party president. Prasad is also a special invitee to the CWC

"Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP.Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead of wasting its energy by targeting its own," Sibal said on Twitter. Reacting to it, another Congress leader, Manish Tewari who was also a signatory to the letter, posted a single word "Prescient" on Twitter.   The Lakhimpur Kheri District Congress reportedly passed a resolution demanding action against Prasada, a leader from Uttar Pradesh, and has accused his family of being against the Gandhi family. Jitendra Prasada, the father of Jitin Prasada, had also unsuccessfully contested for the post of Congress president against Sonia Gandhi in the past, the DCC reportedly said

The charge comes three days after the Congress Working Committee urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president and bring about organisational changes. The CWC was convened to discuss the leadership issue and the letter written by over 20 leaders on the issue.

