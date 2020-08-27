Whole exercise would be counter-productive if CBI arrests Rhea without hard evidence: Lawyer Vikas Singh

Left Menu
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Thursday said if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes actor Rhea Chakraborty into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive.

27-08-2020
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, speaking to media on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, on Thursday said if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes actor Rhea Chakraborty into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive. "CBI is doing its job well and no one should find faults in it. However, if the CBI takes Rhea Chakraborty into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive," Vikas Singh told media here. Singh further asked why Rhea did not inform Sushant's family if the actor was facing any mental issue. "Eight hard disks, which were destroyed by Rhea indicates some sort of conspiracy in the death of Sushant. She destroyed hard disks to hide evidence that can be used in the future against her," he said.

On Wednesday, the lawyer has said it is a serious matter if the "drug issue" as reported by some media channels is true, and added that it may widen the scope of investigation in the actor's death case."If this drug issue is true as showed by some media channels yesterday then definitely it is a very serious matter. When the family got the FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over drugged. But then we meant prescription drug which was being administered on the instruction of some psychiatrist," Singh had told ANI."But if now what is being disclosed is correct. This is actually banned drug and then it will lead to abetment of suicide as well as murder either of the two. The scope of proceedings will also widen. I feel that the matter is getting very serious. Hopefully, some major break will come from CBI," he had said."The real question is whether she (Rhea Chakraborty) was responsible for administering something to Sushant contrary to his will or without his knowledge," the lawyer said.On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father under several sections including abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.

