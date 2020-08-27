Left Menu
10 lakh Pakistani rupees deposited in terrorist Mohd Umar's account for funding Pulwama terror attack: NIA sources

Close to 10 lakhs Pakistani rupees were deposited in the bank accounts of terrorist and Pulwama terror attack main accused, Mohammad Umar Farooq, for funding the attacks, sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Close to 10 lakhs Pakistani rupees were deposited in the bank accounts of terrorist and Pulwama terror attack main accused, Mohammad Umar Farooq, for funding the attacks, sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday. "Amount of 10 lakhs (approximately) of Pakistani rupees deposited in terrorist Mohd Umar's accounts in Pakistan banks for funding the attack," NIA sources said.

Earlier this week, NIA filed a 13,800-page chargesheet against 19 accused persons in the NIA Special Court at Jammu in connection with the terrorist attack on the CRPF convoy that was moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Lethpura, Pulwama. The NIA chargesheet has been filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Foreigners Act, among others.

The main accused Mohammad Umar Farooq visited Afghanistan for explosive training in 2016-17 and had infiltrated into India through the International Border (IB) at Jammu, Samba sector, and along with three Pakistani compatriots and two local associates had planned and prepared for the attack on security forces using the improvised explosive device (IEDs), the investigation agency said. It also named four accused of providing all logistics and harbouring the JeM terrorists in their house, along with reconnaissance of deployment and movement of security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway.

The explosive materials, RDX, gelatin sticks, among others were stocked by accused Shakir Bashir at his residence. Another accused, Sajjad Ahmad Bhat had purchased the car in January 2019 for carrying out the IED attack. Three others had made a propaganda video clip of the suicide attack at the residence of one Insha Jan, which was released immediately after the ghastly attack took place, towards the end of January.

In the first week of February two IEDs (weighing 160 kg and 40 kg, respectively) had been made using various explosive devices, including some which were brought by terrorists who infiltrated into India from across the border, and were then fitted into the car bought for the purpose. On February 14, as the national highway reopened after remaining closed due to heavy snowfall, Shakir Bashir drove terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar till the NH, and then Dar took over and carried out the suicide attack by ramming into the bus in the CRPF convoy.

Those named as accused include Pakistani nationals Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir. Notably, the charge sheet named six accused who have already been killed. Others named in the FIR include Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan, Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, Mohd Abbas Rather, Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, Mudasir Ahmad Khan, Sameer Ahmad Dar, Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, and Adil Ahmed Dar, all residents of Pulwama district.

Srinagar resident Waiz-ul-Islam, Budgam resident Mohd Iqbal Rather and Sajjad Ahmed Bhat from Anantnag district were also named in the chargesheet. In July, the NIA had informed that it has arrested the seventh accused named, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, whom the agency has termed as "a terror associate" on July 5.

According to the agency, Kuchey a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Jammu and Kashmir, runs a sawmill at his place and harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and Kuchey further introduced them to other over ground workers (OGWs) who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack. (ANI)

