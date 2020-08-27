Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two illegal buildings owned by Mukhtar Ansari demolished in Lucknow

In an operation against encroachment on government land on Thursday morning, the authorities here demolished two illegal buildings owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the posh Dalibagh area, officials said. Government officials and police personnel were present in large numbers in the area when the buildings were being demolished, a government spokesman said. "UP police today demolished illegal property of gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:42 IST
Two illegal buildings owned by Mukhtar Ansari demolished in Lucknow

In an operation against encroachment on government land on Thursday morning, the authorities here demolished two illegal buildings owned by gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the posh Dalibagh area, officials said. Government officials and police personnel were present in large numbers in the area when the buildings were being demolished, a government spokesman said.

"UP police today demolished illegal property of gangster Mukhtar Ansari. All the expenses for the demolition will be realised by the Yogi government from the gangster. Criminals should either give up crime or be ready to face such tough decisions," Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said in a tweet. The building had been constructed on "nishkrant sampatti", belonging to people who have migrated to Pakistan, the government spokesman said.

Expenses of the demolition will be recovered and an FIR will also be lodged, he said, adding that the responsibility of officials under whom this illegal construction took place will be fixed. The map of the property was not passed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), the spokesman said. The state government had recently seized properties of aides of Mukhtar Ansari, the sitting BSP MLA from Mau, and also suspended arms licences of four of his aides in Ghazipur.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery, says father

Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said. The actor, who turned 44 on August 20, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following which he had t...

China arrests at least 10 at sea; HK media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.Hong Kong media, citing unidentifi...

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...

EU's Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will assume temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan, EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The former Latvian prime minister w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020