Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea challenging Madras HC's order on using 'Coronil' trademark by Patanjali Ayurved

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a firm, challenging the Madras High Court order that declined to restrain Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved from using the trademark 'Coronil' for its immunity-boosting products.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:43 IST
Supreme Court of India (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by a firm, challenging the Madras High Court order that declined to restrain Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved from using the trademark 'Coronil' for its immunity-boosting products. The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde refused to interfere with a division bench order of Madras High Court that had stayed a single Bench order restraining Patanjali Ayurved from using the trademark "Coronil" .

The apex court allowed the petitioner, Chennai-based Arudra Engineering Private Limited to withdraw the plea with the liberty to pursue the case in the Madras High Court. The case is listed before the High Court on September 3. The Bench during the hearing observed that "In this pandemic time if we prevent the use of word Coronil on the ground that there is some pesticide on its name, it will be terrible for the product."

The appeal was moved by Patanjali before the division bench of the High Court. The single Judge Bench had allowed a trademark infringement suit by Arudra Engineers. Arudra had said it had registered the trademark for 'CORONIL-92 B' as an acid inhibitor product for industrial cleaning and chemical preparations for industrial use in June 1993. (ANI)

