Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a student will have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:00 IST
Students will get 360-degree holistic assessment with National Education Policy
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a student will have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP). "A student will be able to have a 360-degree holistic assessment with the help of this policy (NEP). He will be able to do self-assessment, his or her guardian, teacher and co-student will also be able to do the assessment as well," he said.

Pokhriyal addressed "Shiksha Samwad" on "Vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower" via video conferencing today. India would be the first country to introduce Artificial Intelligence in the schools as the students of India are enriched with talent, Pokhriyal stated.

"We have brought vocational stream via this new education policy from class 6th onwards with the internship. A student will not only study but will also get an exposure in the field as well. The students will become 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) once they pass out of school," said Pokhriyal. "This policy was kept in the public domain to welcome more suggestions. This education policy has been born after taking into consideration all the suggestions in detail. If we talk about teaching in mother tongue language then the topmost developed countries are teaching their students in their mother tongue language only," he added.

The Education Minister continued saying, we do not oppose any language. "No language will be imposed on anyone but a student should have the freedom to learn as many languages as he or she wants. We will join our past with our future via this policy. Our Prime Minister has a vision of having a healthy and clean India," he added.

Ashok Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, Dr H Chaturvedi, Professor and Director at Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida and Alternate President of Education Promotion Society for India along with others also participated and shared their views with the Education Minister during the event. (ANI)

