Cybercrime gang member held in Punjab for duping Rs 2.2 lakh from Muzaffarnagar resident

According to the cyber cell in-charge Sanjiv Bhatnagar, the gang has connections with accomplices in Bihar and Jharkhand with many cases of online cheating and a CPU, four mobile phones and several ATM cards of different banks apart from other documents worth Rs 27,000 were seized from the accused. During investigation, it came to light that the gang was active online as they transferred cash from bank accounts illegally..

27-08-2020
A member of an alleged interstate cybercrime gang was arrested in Punjab in connection with defrauding people online from other states including Uttar Pradesh and recovered several ATM cards and mobile phones, police said on Thursday. Guru Dev Singh was arrested on Wednesday by the Muzaffarnagar police's cyber cell after Gagan Sharma, a resident of the district, lodged a complaint a few days ago that Rs 2.20 lakh was siphoned off from his bank account while he was trying to pay his electricity bill, they said.

Subsequently, a case of cheating was registered in this connection. According to the cyber cell in-charge Sanjiv Bhatnagar, the gang has connections with accomplices in Bihar and Jharkhand with many cases of online cheating and a CPU, four mobile phones and several ATM cards of different banks apart from other documents worth Rs 27,000 were seized from the accused.

During investigation, it came to light that the gang was active online as they transferred cash from bank accounts illegally..

