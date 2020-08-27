Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 prisoners undergoing COVID-19 treatment in govt hospital in Telangana missing

The entire corridor of the prison ward, where currently 29 prisoners,including the four missing are taking treatment has been cordoned off by locking the entry and exit points. More than 1,000 coronavirus patients are currently undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in different wards.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:58 IST
4 prisoners undergoing COVID-19 treatment in govt hospital in Telangana missing

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (PTI)Four prisoners undergoing treatment for COVID-19have gone missing from the prison ward of the state-run Gandhi Hospital here early Thursday. The four prisoners---two undertrials and two convicts-- from the city-based Cherlapally Central Prison, were admitted to the hospital over the past 15 days, after they tested positive for coronavirus, police said.

All the four are missing from the prison ward of the hospital. They are suspected to be within the hospital premises.

"Searches are underway in different floors of the hospital... They bent the iron rods ofwashroom windowand climbed down using bedsheets at around 2 am.. We are checking the wards and also trying to find out if they jumped over from the compound of the hospital," a senior police official said.

As of now they are missing from the prison ward, which is located onsecond floor of the hospital, he said adding "We are suspecting that they may be inside (the hospital premises) only... So far we did not find any clues that they jumped the wall and got outside." Every person at the hospital's entry and exit point is captured by the CCTV camera and the four prisoners did not leave the building, he said. The entire corridor of the prison ward, where currently 29 prisoners,including the four missing are taking treatment has been cordoned off by locking the entry and exit points.

More than 1,000 coronavirus patients are currently undergoing treatment at the Gandhi Hospital in different wards. Apart from the patients in ICU, those who are under isolation and observation move from between different floors of the hospital, the official noted.

A prison ward has been created in the Gandhi Hospital to lodge such prisoners infected with the virus..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Forensic Science Lab in Pondy to be improved at cost of Rs 6. 79 Cr

The Forensic Science Lab FSL here established will be improved at a cost of Rs 6.79 crore, the Puducherry government said on Thursday. A notification of the Puducherry Home Department said funds for strengthening the lab had been approved b...

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020