Four fertiliser outlets' licence suspended in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four fertiliser selling outlets have got their licence suspended after alleged irregularities in distribution of urea in the district here, agriculture department officials said on Thursday. According to District Agriculture Officer Jasbir Singh Tewatia, several irregularities were found in the distribution of fertilisers to the farmers.

He said that licences were suspended on Wednesday of four centres - Shahpur Krishi Seva Kendra, Lalukheri Krishi Seva Kendra, Jat Mujhera Krishi Seva Kendra and Gangdhari Krishi Seva Kendra. These centres were found selling urea without requisite government approval. During the probe, it was found that several non-farmers were found getting fertilisers while actual farmers are facing problem of urea shortage in the district.