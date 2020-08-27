Left Menu
No. of COVID recoveries goes past 25 lakh in India: Health ministry

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has surpassed 25 lakh in the country while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.83 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:37 IST
The number of COVID-19 recoveries has surpassed 25 lakh in the country while the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.83 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country has reached nearly 3.9 crore, it added.

The strategic approach of the country as regards COVID-19 response and management -- "test, track, treat" -- emphasises the key principle of high level of testing on a sustained basis, leading to an early diagnosis, the ministry said. A timely diagnosis furnishes opportunities to isolate or hospitalise the positive cases adequately in advance for appropriate treatment, it said, adding, "This in turn facilitates lower mortality rates and speedy recovery." A record 75,760 cases were added to the country's COVID-19 tally in a day, taking it to 33,10,234. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 60,472, with 1,023 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Besides, 9,24,998 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in a span of 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests performed to 3,85,76,510. "With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, India's total COVID-19 recoveries surpassed 2.5 million today," the ministry highlighted. The recovery of 25,23,771 patients was made possible because of an effective implementation of the Centre-led policies by the states and Union territories, it said.

A total of 56,013 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the span of 24 hours, the ministry's data showed. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 76.24 per cent, the ministry said.

The country has registered nearly 18 lakh (17,97,780) more recoveries than the number of active cases (7,25,991, which are under active medical care). The sustained high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country -- the active cases -- accounts for 21.93 per cent of the total cases, the ministry said. A focus on the standard of care protocol as described in the Clinical Management Protocol of the Ministry of Health, better skilled doctors in the ICUs and hospitals, improved ambulance services, use of non-invasive oxygen and investigational therapies have led to the national case fatality rate maintaining its downward slide, it added.

"It has further slumped to stand at 1.83 pe cent as on date," the ministry said. Ten states and UTs are faring better in terms of the recovery rate than the national average.

Delhi has the highest recovery rate at 90 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 85 per cent, Bihar at 83.80 per cent, Gujarat at 80.20 per cent, Rajasthan at 79.30 per cent and both Assam and West Bengal at 79.10 per cent. In terms of the case fatality rate, Assam has recorded 0.27 per cent, Bihar 0.42 per cent, Telangana 0.70 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 0.93 per cent, Chhattisgarh 0.95 per cent and Jharkhand 1.09 per cent, according to the ministry's data.

The exponential rise in countrywide testing has been made possible through a graded expansion of the laboratory network, the ministry said. The number of testing laboratories has risen to 1,550 in the country so far -- 993 in the government sector and 557 private ones, it added. PTI PLB RC

