Forensic Science Lab in Pondy to be improved at cost of Rs 6. 79 Cr

The Forensic Science Lab (FSL) here established will be improved at a cost of Rs 6.79 crore, the Puducherry government said on Thursday. A notification of the Puducherry Home Department said funds for strengthening the lab had been approved by the Union Home Ministry which had sanctioned the first installment of Rs 3.39 crore in response to the proposal submitted by the administration.

The government has drawn up plans to strengthen the DNA analysis, cyber forensic, and related capacities in the lab under the Nirbhaya Fund scheme. The lab presently had four technical staff, the notification said.

The notification also said that the Lt Governor had approved of the proposal of the Home Department to start additional units such as DNA, Chemical Science Division (Toxicology, narcotics, cyber forensic, and questioned document units with minimum requisite manpower and infrastructure. The lab is also acceptingcrime exhibits to conduct chemical analysis relating to the biology and serology divisions referred to them by the courts and crime exhibits of the Police Department in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The lab was set up by the territorial government in 2013 at a cost of 3.65 crores on the precincts of the Police Complex in Krimambakkam.