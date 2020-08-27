Hospital in U'khand closed after pharmacist tests positive for COVID

Hospital in U'khand closed after pharmacist tests positive for COVIDPTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:46 IST
The District Hospital, Pithoragarh was closed for two days on Thursday after a pharmacist working at the facility tested positive for COVID-19
"We have closed the hospital for two days as a precautionary measure. The pharmacist tested positive on Wednesday evening," Chief Medical Officer, Pithoragarh, Harish Pant said
However, the emergency ward of the hospital will remain operational with doctors attending to patients telephonically, he said.