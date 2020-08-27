Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students' future and safety our prime concern: Education Minister

The safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday adding that several steps, including the increase in the number of exam centres, had been taken.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:45 IST
Students' future and safety our prime concern: Education Minister
Union Education Minister in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar The safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday adding that several steps, including the increase in the number of exam centres, had been taken.

"The students are everyone's children. There is no 'government's side' or opposition in this matter. The future, career and safety of the students are our topmost priority. After several requests from parents and students from across the country, it has been decided that the exams will take place as scheduled," Pokhriyal told ANI. He further said, "We had already postponed the exams twice before and I am glad to receive many positive responses from parents and students on the Education Ministry's social media platforms, saying, how long can a student prepare for the examinations? Many students have said that they do not want to waste a whole year, and the exams must be conducted."

"After hearing both sides of the argument, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the writ petition saying that the NEET-UG, as well as JEE examination, must be conducted. There is no justification for the request for the postponement of the exams. The SC rightly said that life must go on and the students' careers cannot be put in jeopardy," Union Education Minister further added. Pokhriyal further told ANI that the Director-General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA) told him that the 7.5 lakh out of 8.58 lakhs candidates for JEE have downloaded admit cards, and for NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs indicating that students wanted exams to be held at any cost.

He further said that the centres for the two national level exams had been increased. "JEE exam centres have been increased to 660 from 570 while there are now 3,842 NEET centres, up from 2,546 for the convenience of students. And 99 per cent of the students have been allotted exam centres of their choice," he said.

"Our Education Secretary is in constant communication with the Chief Secretary, Education and Health Secretaries of all the states. There is a lot of vigilance and I want to assure the students that arrangements have been made by the NTA. It has 72 guidelines that will ensure the safe conduction of the two exams and I am confident that students will not waste a year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU pays 336 mln euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has paid 336 million euros 396 million to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. Brussels signed the deal o...

CBI raids 5 locations in Delhi, Aligarh in bank fraud case

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh after registering an FIR against Hind Agro Industries Ltd for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 221.72 crore in the Punjab National Bank, officials sai...

‘Extremely dangerous’ hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday after strengthening into an extremely dangerous Category 4 classification, with the US authorities warning of potentially catastrophic impacts. The National Hurricane Ce...

Conducting JEE Main, NEET crucial for admission to premier institutes: IIT Kharagpur director

Amid concerns over holding JEE and NEET exams in September despite the pandemic situation, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewari has said conducting these exams is crucial since admissions to premier institutes like IITs and top medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020