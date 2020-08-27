Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana's overall fiscal liabilities at over Rs 1.84 lakh crore: CAG report

“Overall fiscal liabilities of the state were Rs 1,84,216 as on March 31, 2019,” a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended March 31, 2019 and tabled in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:59 IST
Haryana's overall fiscal liabilities at over Rs 1.84 lakh crore: CAG report

Haryana's overall fiscal liabilities were over Rs 1.84 lakh crore, as on March 31, 2019, according to a CAG report.           “Overall fiscal liabilities of the state were Rs 1,84,216 as on March 31, 2019,” a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India for the year ended March 31, 2019 and tabled in the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday said.         According to the CAG audit report on the state finances, the ratio of fiscal liabilities to gross state domestic product (GSDP) showed an increasing trend and rose from 20.33 per cent in 2014-15 to 26.05 per cent in 2018-19.       “These liabilities were 2.80 times the revenue receipts and 3.64 times the state's own resources as at the end of 2018-19,” the report tabled during the one-day session said.         The internal debt of the state government increased by Rs 96,825 crore from Rs 58,143 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 1,54,968 crore in 2018-19, which was up by 167 per cent, it said.       “An interest of Rs 11,988 crore was paid on internal debt during 2018-19,” the report said.        Notably, the budget estimates this year have pegged the state debt liability at over Rs 1.98 lakh crore at the end of the current 2020-21 fiscal.        The report further said that Haryana continued to be a revenue deficit state.        “The revenue deficit of Rs 11,270 crore was 17 per cent of revenue receipts during 2018-19 indicating that revenue receipts of the state government were not sufficient,” the report points out.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers G Lillard leaves Florida for knee exam

The 2020 playoffs likely are over for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who departed the bubble environment near Orlando to return to Portland for tests on his knee. Lillard was ruled out for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series with the Lo...

EU pays 336 mln euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has paid 336 million euros 396 million to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. Brussels signed the deal o...

CBI raids 5 locations in Delhi, Aligarh in bank fraud case

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh after registering an FIR against Hind Agro Industries Ltd for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 221.72 crore in the Punjab National Bank, officials sai...

‘Extremely dangerous’ hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday after strengthening into an extremely dangerous Category 4 classification, with the US authorities warning of potentially catastrophic impacts. The National Hurricane Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020