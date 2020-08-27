Left Menu
Odisha Police seize 4.026 kg of brown sugar

The seized drug would be valued around Rs 80 lakh, said a police officer, adding that investigation has been intensified to track the gang and its network. "Due to sustained drive in 2020 so far STF alone has seized 20.73 kg of brown sugar and detected 22 cases including this case against the drug peddlers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-08-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 21:09 IST
In a major haul of narcotics substances, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has seized 4.026 kg of brown sugar in Balasore district, a top police officer said, The seizure was made at National Highway-16 near Jamalpur under Jaleswar police station area in Balasore district on Wednesday night. Two persons have been apprehended. Investigation is on, DGP Abhay told reporters. The seized drug would be valued around Rs 80 lakh, said a police officer, adding that investigation has been intensified to track the gang and its network.

"Due to sustained drive in 2020 so far STF alone has seized 20.73 kg of brown sugar and detected 22 cases including this case against the drug peddlers. So far STF has arrested as many as 43 drug peddlers," the DGP said. In 2020, the STF has seized record 20.73 kg brown sugar which is more than combined seizure of all agencies of Odisha police in last eight years, he said.

