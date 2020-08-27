Rain eludes Delhi despite MeT department forecast

Most parts of the national capital remained dry on Thursday despite the meteorological department's prediction for moderate rains. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, and other weather stations recorded nil rainfall.

The maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 35.6 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Tuesday issued an alert for "moderate to heavy" rains in the national capital from Wednesday to Friday.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon trough shifted towards the foothills of the Himalayas. Therefore, the Delhi-NCR region did not witness widespread rain. However, light to moderate rain is likely on Friday, he said.

Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 228.2 mm in August so far, a deficiency of 7 per cent. Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 504.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.