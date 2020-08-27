COVID-19 recovery rate in Bihar rises to 85.13pc, caseload increases to 1.28 lakh

Bihar's COVID-19 recovery rate on Thursday touched a new high of 85.13 per cent, while the coronavirus caseload rose to 1.28 lakh as 1,860 people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. With nine COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, the death toll in the state increased to 662, the bulletin said.

With 1,860 fresh cases, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 1,28,849 in the state, it said. The number of people getting cured from the disease has increased to 1,09,696 with 2,931 patients recovering in past 24 hours, it said.

The recovery rate increased to 85.13 per cent from 84.07 per cent on Wednesday. It has been witnessing a steady rise since August 17. At present, there are 18,491 active cases in the state.

The state has tested 1,04,473 samples in past 24 hours while a total of 27.77 lakh samples have been tested so far, it said. Out of the nine deaths in past 24 hours, five deaths were reported from Patna district, while one each was reported from Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Madhepura and Saharsa districts respectively.

Of the 1,860 fresh cases, Patna district accounted for the highest number of 296 cases, followed by Bhagalpur district (128), Begusarai district (123) and Muzaffarpur district (103).