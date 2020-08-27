Two workers killed as construction elevator crashes

Two workers died when aconstruction elevator installed at a MHADA building sitecrashed in Kannamwar Nagar in suburban Vikhroli on Thursdayafternoon, the police said

The incident took place when plastering work was goingon at an under-construction building of the MaharashtraHousing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), an officialsaid

The deceased were identified as E Tiwari (35) andBolaram Yadav (36). The police have registered an accidentaldeath report and further probe was on, the official said.