Slain woman Naxal was carrying Rs 6 lakh reward: Police

Gadchiroli,Aug 27 (PTI)A woman Naxal killed by commandos of the elite C-60 wing in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra has been identified and she was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, police said on Thursday. She was also facing more than two dozen criminal cases, they said.

The female Naxal was killed on Wednesday afternoon in an encounter with commandos of C-60 in the jungles of Mouza Dolandha. Her identity was not immediately established. Police had said C-60 commandos of the district police were conducting an anti-Naxal operation in the forests when the exchange of fire took place between them and a group of ultras.

Later, she was identified as Indira alias Messi Korami, who carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, according to a press release issued by the Gadchiroli SP's office. The 21-year-old was a member of Chatgaon 'dalam' (squad) of Maoists against whom 29 criminal cases, including one of murder, had been registered in Gadchiroli district, the release.