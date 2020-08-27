Maha CM for states' share in crop insurance scheme at 50 pc

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that the states' share in the Pradhan Mantri Pik Vima Yojana (PM's crop insurance scheme) should remain at 50 percent. He was speaking at a video conference with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the agriculture reforms ordinance.

Thackeray said the states' share in the crop loan insurance scheme should be 50 per cent. He also said that insurance companies should have their offices at district level, so that farmers can easily approach them for claim settlement.

The Centre should also take steps to ensure that farmers get timely crop loans from banks, the chief minister said. The cap of 25 per cent for procurement of cereals and pulses should be scrapped, Thackeray said.

Maharashtra agriculture minister Dada Bhuse, who was also present at the meeting, demanded loans at one percent rate for creating infrastructure facilities in the agriculture sector..