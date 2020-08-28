Left Menu
Development News Edition

RLDA invites bids from pvt players to redevelop New Delhi rly station; to be completed in 4 yrs

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids from private players to redevelop an area of five lakh square metres at the New Delhi station and another 2.6 lakh square metres surrounding it for commercial purposes. The other components of the RFQ include all permissible commercial developments like retail, hotels, offices and service apartments at designated locations. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 6,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:22 IST
RLDA invites bids from pvt players to redevelop New Delhi rly station; to be completed in 4 yrs

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids from private players to redevelop an area of five lakh square metres at the New Delhi station and another 2.6 lakh square metres surrounding it for commercial purposes. The organisation said that the project was likely to be completed in around four years.

A Request For Qualification (RFQ) floated by the RLDA pegs the estimated cost of the redevelopment of the station at Rs 4,925 crore. It involves redeveloping the iconic station, road connections through flyovers, relocation of railway offices and buildings and creating social infrastructure. The other components of the RFQ include all permissible commercial developments like retail, hotels, offices and service apartments at designated locations.

The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 6,500 crore. "New Delhi railway station will be transformed into a world-class, one-stop destination for retail, commercial and hospitality business. The development will boost the tourism potential and accentuate real estate as well as investment prospects in New Delhi and surrounding regions," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA.

The phased redevelopment would involve station redevelopment, development of associated infrastructure, upgradation of social infrastructure as well as refurbishment of railway offices and quarters. The redeveloped station would have separate arrival and departure sections. It would also feature a large concourse along with passenger facilities such as lounges, food courts, retail and rest rooms.

According to the RFQ, the project would be given out on a Design Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) basis for a concession period of 60 years to a private developer or consortium. The RFQ, approved by the PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC), is slated to open on November 6 which will be followed by a RFP next year.

It also envisages a business district to be located on the outer circle of Connaught Place and near Bhavabhuti Marg, close to the Civic Centre. The station will be integrated with DMRC's Yellow Line and Airport Express Line and with the Connaught Place outer circle through a pedestrian boulevard. The concessionaire will earn revenues from several components, including passenger handling fees collected from ticket sales, revenues from passenger facilities within the station such as retail areas, lounges, parking, advertisement spaces, F&B, etc. and income from the development and lease of the commercial components.

The developer is expected to give an annual concession fee (ACF) (bid variable) to the authority along with a fixed upfront premium. The RLDA is currently working on 62 stations in a phased manner, while its subsidiary, the IRSDC, has taken up another 61 stations. In the first phase, the RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, and Puducherry for redevelopment. The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the government.

The New Delhi station, the largest and busiest railway station with 4.5 lakh daily footfalls, handled around 400 trains per day before the pandemic struck..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIA

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norways ambassador to the country over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Oslo, the RIA news agency reported.Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of e...

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Israeli aircraft and tanks struck Hamas facilities in Gaza on Friday and militants fired half a dozen rockets towards southern Israel, the military said, as mediators work for calm along the volatile frontier. There were no reports of casua...

Rugby-South African teams return to contact training next week

South Africa Rugby said on Friday professional teams will be able to return to contact training from next week but that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition that is set to start in September. The team...

SC notice to Centre on PIL to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at state level

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states. A bench headed by Justice S K Kau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020