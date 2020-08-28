Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:22 IST
Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR
Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR Image Credit: ANI

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity. Parts of east Delhi, central Delhi, Barapullah flyover and Nizamuddin received rainfall.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The humidity was 77 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia summons Norwegian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat - RIA

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Norways ambassador to the country over the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Oslo, the RIA news agency reported.Norway earlier this month said it had expelled a Russian diplomat on suspicion of e...

Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons

Israeli aircraft and tanks struck Hamas facilities in Gaza on Friday and militants fired half a dozen rockets towards southern Israel, the military said, as mediators work for calm along the volatile frontier. There were no reports of casua...

Rugby-South African teams return to contact training next week

South Africa Rugby said on Friday professional teams will be able to return to contact training from next week but that it is not ready to confirm the schedule of a seven-team domestic competition that is set to start in September. The team...

SC notice to Centre on PIL to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at state level

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states. A bench headed by Justice S K Kau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020