Rains lash parts of Delhi NCR
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 12:22 IST
Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity. Parts of east Delhi, central Delhi, Barapullah flyover and Nizamuddin received rainfall.
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. The humidity was 77 per cent. The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain towards evening. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.
