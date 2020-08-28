Left Menu
Development News Edition

French defence minister likely to visit India next month to attend Rafale induction ceremony

French Defence Minister Florence Parly is likely to visit India around September 10 to attend a ceremony to formally induct five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF) and hold talks with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further boost strategic ties, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:05 IST
French defence minister likely to visit India next month to attend Rafale induction ceremony

French Defence Minister Florence Parly is likely to visit India around September 10 to attend a ceremony to formally induct five Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force (IAF) and hold talks with her Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh to further boost strategic ties, people familiar with the development said on Friday. They said the IAF has proposed September 10 to hold the ceremony, adding both the Indian and French sides are in touch with each other for the possible visit by Parly.

The first batch of five Rafale combat jets, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, arrived at the Ambala air base on July 29. The jets are yet to be formally inducted into the IAF. Sources said the Defence Minister, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the entire top military brass of the country will attend the event at the Ambala air base.

In a telephonic conversation with Singh on June 2, Parly had conveyed her readiness to visit India to further explore ways to enhance bilateral defence ties. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs 58,000 crore.

The Rafale jet is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets. Meteor is a next generation beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) designed to revolutionise air-to-air combat. The weapon has been developed by MBDA to combat common threats facing the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Sweden.

Out of the 36 Rafale jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets. While the first squadron of the Rafale jets will be stationed at the Ambala air base, the second one will be based at the Hasimara base in West Bengal.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) targets govt over 'Act of God' remark on GST revenue shortfall

The CPIM on Friday hit out at the government over the shortfall in GST revenues and claimed it was blaming the heavens after its cronyism, incompetence and callousness destroyed the economy. The Centre on Thursday placed before the GST Coun...

Taxpayers to be able to access SARS offices for assistance

While the South African Revenue Service SARS is urging taxpayers to make use of its electronic filing platforms, taxpayers who are unable to make use of these platforms will be able to access SARS offices for assistance.From 1 September to ...

Plea of 1984 riots convict to extend interim bail infructuous, relief extended due to COVID-19: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the plea by one of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots convicts, who was awarded life imprisonment, for extension of interim bail is infructuous in view of the full courts order extending such relief till October 31 du...

Second round of serological survey launched in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC on Friday launched the second round of serological survey to assess prevalence of COVID-19 among people in the city as the Odisha capital is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases this month. Five t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020