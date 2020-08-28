Left Menu
Development News Edition

Operations at Eskom’s Camdem power station resume

Operations at the power station located in Mpumalanga resumed on Thursday after a successful project to relocate ash from an unsafe dam at the station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mpumalanga | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:48 IST
Operations at Eskom’s Camdem power station resume
“Five other units will start returning to service from 1 September until 19 September 2020. Unit 3 will remain on a major outage for the next three months. This will add a total 1 400MW to the grid,” said Eskom. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Operations at Eskom's Camdem power station have resumed.

Operations at the power station located in Mpumalanga resumed on Thursday after a successful project to relocate ash from an unsafe dam at the station.

Following a four-month shutdown, Unit 8 of the station was synchronised onto the grid on Thursday, with Unit 5 expected to return to service on Friday afternoon.

"Five other units will start returning to service from 1 September until 19 September 2020. Unit 3 will remain on a major outage for the next three months. This will add a total 1 400MW to the grid," said Eskom.

Operations at the station were suspended on 24 April 2020 following the outcome of a review by a professional body, which was contracted by Eskom to conduct a risk assessment on the structural integrity of the ash dam.

The contractor concluded that the current dam had reached its maximum height and therefore it posed a safety risk to all personnel on-site, including neighbouring communities and could be a cause for environmental contravention if not attended to.

Eskom has moved about 795 000 cubic metres of ash from the dam, inclusive of 300 000 cubic metres that are being moved by road to an opencast mine for beneficiation.

To create more space, the second phase of the project will be to excavate 800 000 cubic metres of ash from the north side of the dam to a mine for beneficiation. This project should be completed by the end of November 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's plan to protect Amazon has opposite effect

In May, facing urgent international demands for action after a string of massive wildfires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro put the army in charge of protecting the rainforest. Instead, The Associated Press has found, the o...

AirAsia India partners with Avis to offer passengers car rental services

AirAsia India on Friday said it has partnered with Avis India to offer its flyers discounted car rental services. Through this partnership, AirAsia India passengers can use the services of the car rental company in 14 cities -- Delhi, Noida...

MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan reviews crop loss in rain-hit Dewas, assures help to farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday visited Khategaon, Dewas and took stock of the crop damage in the region.It is true that coronavirus has broken the back of the economy too, but still in this hour of crisis, we ...

J&J's Janssen to begin Phase II COVID-19 vaccine trials next week in Spain

Johnson Johnsons Janssen unit will begin Phase II trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany next week, Spanish health minister Salvador Illa announced on Friday, as the U.S. drugmaker expands testing for its exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020