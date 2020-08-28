Left Menu
Development News Edition

All asymptomatic COIVD-19 positive patients in Jammu province allowed to home isolate

In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration directed that all asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu province be allowed home isolation like it is being done in Kashmir, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:29 IST
All asymptomatic COIVD-19 positive patients in Jammu province allowed to home isolate
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir administration directed that all asymptomatic COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu province be allowed home isolation like it is being done in Kashmir, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Free oximeter, compulsory Arogya Setu and proper isolation space with a poster outside the house are among the conditions that are being allowed during home quarantine in Kashmir Valley.

Those presently admitted at the hospital here will have to wait till they test negative for COVID-19. Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 7,743 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, eyeing Olympics, lines up half-billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Japan is making an aggressive move to grab enough coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population four times over, a push the government hopes will instil confidence that it can host a delayed Summer Olympics next year. Like other rich coun...

Cycling-Bernal still recovering, but ready to be Ineos's sole leader

Egan Bernal is ready to defend his Tour de France title as the sole leader of the Ineos Grenadiers team despite nagging back pain. The Colombian pulled out of the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month, citing back problems, but did not s...

B'luru violence: HC appoints claim commissioner to assess damage to properties

The Karnataka High Court on Friday appointed a retired judge as the Claims Commissioner for assessing the damage caused to properties by the rioters who went on rampage torching a Congress MLAs house and two police stations here recently. N...

Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE

Israel has listed an El Al flight taking off Monday for Abu Dhabi, which would be Israels first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalise relations. The website...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020