MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan reviews crop loss in rain-hit Dewas, assures help to farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday visited Khategaon, Dewas and took stock of the crop damage in the region.

"It is true that coronavirus has broken the back of the economy too, but still in this hour of crisis, we will fully support the farmers. The date of Crop Insurance Scheme has been increased to August 31," he said while speaking to media.

He further announced that on September 6, Rs 4,500 crore of crop insurance will be transferred to the accounts of 19 lakh farmers. (ANI)