KVIC receives ITBP for supplying 1200 quintals of kacchi ghani mustard oil

The purchase order comes just weeks after the MoU signed between KVIC and ITBP on July 31, which is aligned with the Prime Minister’s call for “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Vocal for Local”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:55 IST
The Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari lauded KVIC’s efforts saying this would encourage local production and empower lakhs of people engaged with village industries. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has received the first order from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for supplying 1200 quintals of kacchi ghani mustard oil worth Rs 1.73 crore. The purchase order comes just weeks after the MoU signed between KVIC and ITBP on July 31, which is aligned with the Prime Minister's call for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Vocal for Local". As per a statement if KVIC, the order will be supplied to ITBP within 30 days from the date of order.

The Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari lauded KVIC's efforts saying this would encourage local production and empower lakhs of people engaged with village industries.

KVIC has said that this order will create additional jobs at the Khadi institutions manufacturing high quality kacchi ghani mustard oil. KVIC has instructed Khadi institutions to work in 3 shifts so as to complete the supply within the stipulated period of 30 days. This order will generate lakhs of additional man-hours for Khadi artisans and thus encouraging local production.

The development comes in wake of the instructions of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah to the paramilitary forces to encourage local products in a bid to support the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan". Shri Amit Shah has made it mandatory to sell only "Swadeshi" products through the CAPF canteens across India, KVIC added.

The ITBP is the nodal agency appointed by MHA for the procurement of provisions on behalf of all paramilitary forces.

KVIC Chairman Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the purchase order saying this was a major step towards strengthening our village industries and empowering the local artisans. "Only by encouraging local production and strengthening our village industries, we can overcome financial distress and create a sustainable livelihood for our people. At the same time, our jawans at the border will get the best quality mustard oil. We will ensure the supplies are made before time," Saxena said.

The KVIC and ITBP have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further. The next products in the pipeline are cotton mats (dari), blankets, bedsheets, pillow covers, pickles, honey, papad and cosmetics, etc. The total value of oil and dari will be approximately Rs 18 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)

