3 cooperative society officials suspended in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:22 IST
Three officials of cooperative societies were suspended here on Friday for irregularities in distribution of fertilizer among the farmers

The three suspended officials of different kisan seva samitis were identified as Amit Kumar, Tejpal and Mahipal Singh

They have been placed under suspension for irregularities in distribution of urea to the farmers, an official said.

