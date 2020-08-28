3 cooperative society officials suspended in Muzaffarnagar

3 cooperative society officials suspended in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-08-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 16:22 IST
Three officials of cooperative societies were suspended here on Friday for irregularities in distribution of fertilizer among the farmers
The three suspended officials of different kisan seva samitis were identified as Amit Kumar, Tejpal and Mahipal Singh
They have been placed under suspension for irregularities in distribution of urea to the farmers, an official said.
