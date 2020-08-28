Delhi: 35-yr-old scrap dealer held for murder

Left Menu
According to police, Singh was infatuated with Rafikul's 17-year-old daughter and wanted to marry her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 17:31 IST
A scrap dealer was arrested for killing a man in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar for opposing his plan to marry his 17-year-old relative, police said on Friday. Pintu Singh along with Rafikul, the girl's father, had stabbed and then shot dead one Fateh Ali in June last year. While Rafikul was arrested, Singh had managed to evade police since the incident.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested Singh from near Gocchi village, Faridabad, Haryana and during interrogation, he admitted to his role in the crime and told police that after the incident, he fled to his native place in Nadia, West Bengal where his wife and two children lived. But about a month ago, he returned and settled in Faridabad, police said. According to the police, Singh had a profitable business and also lent money to other scrap dealers. Rafikul was Singh’s tenant and had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

According to police, Singh was infatuated with Rafikul’s 17-year-old daughter and wanted to marry her. Singh told Rafikul that if he did not object to the marriage, he would not have to return the loan and he would also transfer some of his property to his daughter. While Rafikul agreed, his relative Ali, who had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Singh, opposed the proposal.

Singh tried to persuade Ali but he did not relent so he along with Rafikul hatched a plan to kill him. "When Singh found out that Ali was going to visit his native place in Nadia district in West Bengal, he called him to his house on the pretext that he wanted to send some articles to his wife who lived in the same district," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) B K Singh said.

"When Ali arrived at his house, Singh, who was drinking with Rafikul, confronted him. Later, both Singh and Rafikul stabbed him multiple times. When Ali tried to run, Singh shot him dead," he said..

