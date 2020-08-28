Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will request MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1. Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the session, Birla said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:12 IST
Will request MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker

MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday. The Monsoon Session is likely to start from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

Besides MPs, all those who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats, will get tested for the coronavirus before the start of the session, Birla said. The Lok Sabha speaker on Friday held a long meeting with officials from the health ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government to finalise the arrangements for the session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla said arrangements have also been made for zero-touch security checks during the session. If required random tests for COVID-19 can be conducted during the session, he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker is the custodian of the Parliament complex and the Lok Sabha Secretariat is the nodal authority for the building. Therefore, the responsibility for making arrangements in the Parliament building lies with the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Sources said the Monsoon Session is likely to be held in two shifts -- morning and evening. Due to the pandemic, this will be in a way a first-of-its-kind session with various modifications.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel says pandemic to worsen, vaccine key for return to normality

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic would worsen in coming months, and that life would not return to normal until a vaccine against it had been developed.Western Europes longest serving leader also...

Dr Harsh Vardhan and Madhya Pradesh CM inaugurate Super Speciality Block

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare along with Sh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh digitally inaugurated the Super Speciality Block SSB in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Indore in the pres...

Adam Zampa 'more confident' in his action and technical things on England tour

Ahead of the limited-overs series against England, Australia spinner Adam Zampa is all set to take on the hosts as he is now more confident in his action and technical things. Australia will play three T20Is and as many ODIs at The Ageas Bo...

South Korea doctors' strike escalates even as Seoul races to tackle COVID surge

The South Korean government ramped up efforts to end a strike by thousands of the countrys doctors on Friday, as Seoul took the unprecedented step of restricting eateries in the capital in a bid to blunt a surge in coronavirus cases.The Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020