West Bengal secretariat to be shut for 2 days for sanitisation

West Bengal secretariat to be shut for 2 days for sanitisationPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:39 IST
West Bengal state secretariat'Nabanna' will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for asanitisation drive, an official said
The 14-storied building, located in Howrah, willundergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on thesetwo days, the official said on Friday 'Nabanna' is regularly sanitised as a part of theprotocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected inMarch, officials said
Though the secretariat functions with 50 per centworkforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeattends office every day, barring notified holidays and thosedeclared total lockdown.
