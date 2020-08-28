West Bengal secretariat to be shut for 2 days for sanitisation

West Bengal state secretariat'Nabanna' will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday for asanitisation drive, an official said

The 14-storied building, located in Howrah, willundergo an intense cleaning and sanitisation process on thesetwo days, the official said on Friday 'Nabanna' is regularly sanitised as a part of theprotocol ever since the first case of COVID-19 was detected inMarch, officials said

Though the secretariat functions with 50 per centworkforce on alternate days, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeattends office every day, barring notified holidays and thosedeclared total lockdown.