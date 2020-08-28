Left Menu
111 new cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 2,240

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,240 on Friday as 111 more people, including 21 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:08 IST
Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,240 on Friday as 111 more people, including 21 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Nineteen Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and two armed forces personnel are among the new patients, he said.

East Khasi Hills district reported 47 new infections, followed by East Garo Hills (32), West Garo Hills (23), North Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills (three each), Ri-Bhoi (two) and West Khasi Hills (one), Health Services Director Aman War said. Fifty-nine more people have been cured of the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 958, he said, adding 10 patients have died so far.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 1,272, the official said. East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 885, of which 284 are security personnel, followed by West Garo Hills (158) and Ri-Bhoi (70), War said.

More than 84,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he added..

