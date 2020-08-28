Indian Idol fame singer's boyfriend dies after consuming poison in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A 27-year-old married man, who had eloped with Indian Idol fame singer Renu Nagar, died after allegedly consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday. The deceased identified as Ravi Shankar had eloped with Nagar last month and the police had traced them on August 24.

Shankar consumed poison on Thursday night and was rushed to a hospital in nearby Alwar district where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. Alwar police said the body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

“Ravi Shankar and Nagar had eloped and the girl's father had lodged an FIR against Shankar on July 1. The police traced them on August 24. Since then, the man was living in his house in Bharatpur,” the police said, adding that the matter is being probed..