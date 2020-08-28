Narayanasamy condoles death of Congress MP

Narayanasamy condoles death of Congress MPPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:50 IST
Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Friday condoled the death of Congress MP from Kanyakumariin Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar following Coronavirus infection
Expressing grief over the death,the Chief Ministersaid in a condolence message that "In the passing away ofVasanthakumar, the TNCC has lost a great and dedicatedleader." Recalling his close association with the lateVasanthakumar,Narayanasamy said he was a hard workingentrepreneur who contributed a lot to the Congress
The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to thebereaved family.PTI Cor BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
- READ MORE ON:
- Narayanasamy
- Congress
- H Vasanthakumar
- TNCC
ALSO READ
It's high time we come together to fight Central govt: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states.
Conducting NEET, JEE will lead to rise in COVID-19 cases; Centre will be responsible if students get affected: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.
Unfortunate that Centre not helping states by honouring its commitment on compensation: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy after GST Council meet.
Serious flaw in GST Act as producing states are losing, consuming states are at advantage: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.