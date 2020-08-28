Narayanasamy condoles death of Congress MP

Chief Minister V Narayanasamyon Friday condoled the death of Congress MP from Kanyakumariin Tamil Nadu H Vasanthakumar following Coronavirus infection

Expressing grief over the death,the Chief Ministersaid in a condolence message that "In the passing away ofVasanthakumar, the TNCC has lost a great and dedicatedleader." Recalling his close association with the lateVasanthakumar,Narayanasamy said he was a hard workingentrepreneur who contributed a lot to the Congress

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to thebereaved family.