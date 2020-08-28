Sanjay Bhatia sworn in as Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra

Former Mumbai Port Trust chairman Sanjay Bhatia was on Friday sworn in as the Upa-Lokayutka of Maharashtra, an official said. Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Bhatia in a short ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here, a statement said.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar read out the notification of Bhatias appointment. Officiating Lokayukta Dr Shailesh Kumar Sharma, state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, director general of police Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and others were present on the occasion.

According to the statement, Bhatia is a 1985-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer and has served as the vice- chairman and managing director of CIDCO, commissioner of sales tax and chairman of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB)..