Police hunt on to nab four absconding COVID-19 prisoners

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI): Police teams continued their search to nab four absconding prisoners, who escapedfrom the Prisoners Ward of the state-run Gandhi Hospital herewhile undergoing treatment for COVID-19, a senior police official said on Friday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:17 IST
Hyderabad, Aug 28 (PTI): Police teams continued their search to nab four absconding prisoners, who escapedfrom the Prisoners Ward of the state-run Gandhi Hospital herewhile undergoing treatment for COVID-19, a senior police official said on Friday. The four prisoners---two undertrials and two convicts from the city-basedCherlapally Central Prison, who were admitted to the hospital over the past 15 days, after they tested positive for coronavirus, had escaped from the washroom windowand got down using bedsheets at around 2 am on Thursday.

Police today released the names and photographs of the four prisoners. "Police teams have been formed to track down the four...We are searching for them," a senior police official told PTI.

Police had initially said the four prisoners went missing from the Prisoners Ward and took up searches inside the hospital premises as they suspected them to be within the hospital premises only. Besides during preliminary investigation they did not "find any clues" that they jumped the hospitals compound and got outside.

"They were wearing normal clothes at the time of absconding. Any information leading to their arrest may be informed to the Police. The informants will be rewarded suitably and their particulars will be kept confidential," a release from Hyderabad Police said on Friday.

