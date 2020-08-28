Following are the top stories at 9:30 pm. Nation: DEL80 PM-BPRD Need to have effective, sensitive security system for all: PM New Delhi: The emphasis of the government is to have a modern, effective and sensitive security architecture that can inspire a sense of safety among all sections of the society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

DEL85 DEF-RAJNATH-RUSSIA Rajnath expected to visit Russia next week to attend SCO meet New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to visit Russia next week to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario and geo-strategic developments, official sources said on Friday. DEL70 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four militants killed in encounter in J&K, one surrenders Srinagar: Four militants were killed on Friday in an encounter with security forces, while another surrendered in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

DEL63 LS-3RDLD SPEAKER Will request MPs to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours before start of Monsoon Session: LS Speaker New Delhi: MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday. DEL56 ED-SUSHANT Sushant death: ED summons Goa businessman; NCB gathers details New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned a Goa-based businessman in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said on Friday.

DEL79 PB-ASSEMBLY-RESOLUTION Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre's farm ordinances Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the three agriculture marketing ordinances notified in June and a proposed Bill to boost private sector investment in the power sector, urging the Centre to withdraw them. MDS18 KL-CONG-LD THAROOR Tharoor a 'guest artist' in Cong, says KPCC working president Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who was among the "group of 23" that wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational overhaul, has come under attack from some leaders in Kerala, with a senior MP calling him a "guest artist" and asking him to follow party policies.

Legal: LGD33 SC-UGC-STATES States have no jurisdiction to promote students without holding final year exams: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday held that no state or university can promote students in the final year without holding exams as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC). LGD31 DL-HC-LD SUDARSHAN TV HC stays telecast of Sudarshan TV programme on Muslim 'infiltration' in government services New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme, whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

LGB4 MH- HC-VIRUS-TABLIGHI-DISSENT HC judge says he disagrees with colleague's remarks on anti- CAA protests Mumbai: Justice M G Sewlikar of the Bombay High Court, who was part of a bench that quashed cases against foreign nationals who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, said on Friday that he disagreed with certain observations in the ruling. LGD29 SC-LD MINORITIES SC notice to Centre on PIL for identifying minorities at state level New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought the Centre's response on a PIL seeking directions for framing of guidelines identifying minorities at the state level as the Hindus are in a minority in 10 states and are not able to avail the benefits of schemes meant for minorities.

LGB2 MH-HC-MUHARRAM-PROCESSION HC grants permission for Muharram procession in Mumbai Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted permission for a Muharram procession in the city with stringent restrictions in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign: FGN72 PAK-JUD-SENTENCE Pak court sentences 3 close aides of Hafiz Saeed to over 16 years in jail for terror financing Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced three senior leaders of Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack Hafiz Saeed to over 16 years in prison for terror financing. By M Zulqernain FGN58 US-RNC-LDALL TRUMP Trump accepts Republican nomination, calls Biden 'destroyer of American greatness' Washington: US President Donald Trump castigated his Democratic rival Joe Biden as "the destroyer of American greatness" and assured voters that he will end the raging coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the economy and quell the civil unrest, as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second term in office.

Sports: SPD14 SPO-CRI-VIRUS-2NDLD IPL COVID strikes IPL: CSK seamer, multiple staff members test positive New Delhi: An India T20 specialist is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starting September 19. By Kushan Sarkar PTI AD.