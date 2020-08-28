Left Menu
Delhi STF received over 55,000 complaints till Aug 15

The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018, with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction. It has been declared a statutory body under Section 5A & 57 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:50 IST
Over 55,000 complaints from various quarters were received till August 15 by the Special Task Force (STF) constituted to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and bye-laws, officials said on Friday. The progress on the complaints received and action taken was reviewed during the 51st meeting of the STF. Officers from all local bodies and other agencies attended the meeting.

"In total, 55,588 complaints have been received by the STF till August 15 and action has been initiated on 49,950," a senior DDA official said. In this month, 1,708 complaints were received till August 15, he said.

While reviewing the progress of action taken on the complaints, STF chairman and DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain reiterated that close co-ordinated efforts needs to be continued among the urban local bodies and government agencies to take actions for removal of encroachment in accordance with the law. The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018, with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Master Plan, Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction.

It has been declared a statutory body under Section 5A & 57 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957. Besides the DDA vice chairman, the 19-member STF comprises senior officers from various local bodies.

