Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Buddh Nagar: Over 1,800 vehicles penalised for flouting COVID-19 curbs

"A total of 4,830 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,802 of them while another 11 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:55 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Over 1,800 vehicles penalised for flouting COVID-19 curbs

Owners of more than 1,800 vehicles were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Around a dozen vehicles were also impounded for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded over 7,600 positive COVID-19 cases, including 45 deaths, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar in view of the pandemic even as security checks intensified in the wake of lockdown-like curbs over the weekend beginning 10 pm Friday, officials said.  "A total of 4,830 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,802 of them while another 11 were impounded for violating the curbs placed due to COVID-19," the police said in a statement. Altogether, Rs 1,77,500 were collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1, officials said..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski seeing each other: Source

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November. As per a source, the two are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each others company. According to Page Six,...

Newborn, 5 others rescued in flooded Odisha village

A total of six people including a newborn baby were rescued from a village in Odishas Jajpur district by a Bari Fire Service rescue team on Friday after the village was inundated by floodwaters from the Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers. As pe...

Messi remains silent after Bartomeu's offer to resign

While the wait to hear from Lionel Messi goes on, Barcelona continues to do everything it can to try to convince him to stay. The club has told Messi that president Josep Bartomeu will resign if that is what it takes to keep the playmaker, ...

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020