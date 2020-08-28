Rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi

Delhiites experienced traffic woes and waterlogging at several places as rains lashed the national capital on Friday, bringing respite from the humidity. According to the MeT department, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 23.2 mm rainfall while Palam recorded 35.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The Lodhi Road and Ridge areas received 23.6 mm and 44 mm rainfall respectively in the same period. Delhi has recorded 213.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 235.1 mm in August so far, a deficiency of nine per cent.

Overall, it has gauged 531.9 mm precipitation against the normal of 511.2 mm, in excess of four per cent since June 1, when monsoon season starts. Waterlogging was reported from some parts of the city, including Janpath, Indraprastha and Minto Bridge.

There were also reports of water logging in Devli Extension, Narela, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, Keshav Puram, Nizamuddin west and Rohini, according to civic bodies. According to Delhi Traffic Police, there were reports of waterlogging near RML Hospital, near Nepal Embassy, Timarpur police station on Outer Ring Road near Pipal Chowk and Vayusenabad on MB Road under IP Flyover and Anand Parbat.

As per the reports of various civic bodies, trees also fell at various locations, including Maharani Bagh, Shivaji Park, Najafgarh, Madangir, Saket Court, Rajender Nagar and Mangolpuri. Commuters experienced traffic snarls near the ITO, central Delhi and east Delhi, outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Barakhamba Road, Mall Road and Kali Bari Marg due to waterlogging.

"Traffic is heavy on MB Road due to water logging at Vayusenabad. Motorists heading towards Badarpur from Saket are advised to take Outer Ring Road," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season''s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season''s average. The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards afternoon or evening for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to settle around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Humidity was recorded between 98 per cent and 68 per cent.